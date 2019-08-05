5 August 2019 - 15:53
Iran’s exports via Bazargan Customs up 200%

Orumiyeh, Aug 5, IRNA – Export’s of commodities from Bazargan customs office, West Azerbaijan province in northwest Iran, has registered a three-fold increase in terms of value in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21) compared to the corresponding period last year, a local officials said on Monday.

Sadeq Namdar, the caretaker of Bazargan customs office, told IRNA on Monday that agricultural and petrochemical products, as well as stone and metal artifacts were the main items exported from Iran during the period.     

He also said that some dlrs. 230 million of commodities were imported to Iran from Bazargan customs office in a four-month period registering a 64 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.  

Iran’s imports via Bazargan Customs also registered a 69 percent growth in terms of weight in the same period, Namdar said.

