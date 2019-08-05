Iran’s exports via Bazargan Customs up 200%

Sadeq Namdar, the caretaker of Bazargan customs office, told IRNA on Monday that agricultural and petrochemical products, as well as stone and metal artifacts were the main items exported from Iran during the period.

He also said that some dlrs. 230 million of commodities were imported to Iran from Bazargan customs office in a four-month period registering a 64 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

Iran’s imports via Bazargan Customs also registered a 69 percent growth in terms of weight in the same period, Namdar said.

