Iranian spox says Zarif's role paramount to media

Speaking in a press conference also attended by Zarif, Ali Rabiei said that at no point world media have been so close to Iran like what they currently are.

He said the Iranian foreign ministers too have never been so active in media and public relations like today.

Referring to the change of the views toward Iran and its Foreign Ministry after the nuclear deal was signed in 2015, the spokesman said, "At no point, the White House was so mobilized against Iran and the government like it is today."

He also emphasized the importance of domestic integration and psychological endurance under the current condition, adding that the country's media are in the frontline of the battle.

Rabiei as the social communication aide of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks on the eve of the "National Reporter's Day" of Journalists in the country (August 8) that is nearly coincided with the US sanctions against Foreign Minister Zarif for working for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Washington had already taken action against the senior Iranian diplomat while he was in New York. His movement was restricted to just six districts of New York City.

The foreign minister was targeted amid the international media's increasing zeal to interview with him. In his latest visit to the US, Zarif spoke with several top US TV channels and news outlets, elaborating on Iran's foreign policy.

