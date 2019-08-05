Zarif says media capable of shaping future of world

Zarif made the remarks at a press conference held in Tehran on Monday morning with the participation of domestic and foreign reporters and correspondents.

Commenting on the present situation in the world, Zarif underscored that the era of superpowers is over, stressing that today was the era of humans, people, and individuals.

Then, the foreign minister expressed happiness that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been standing by people, not by the powers during the past four decades.

Talking about the US actions in the world, Zarif reminded that the United States has not won a single war in the contemporary era and that is why it is imposing sanctions on the Iranian organizations to make up for its defeats.

Referring to the US Department of the Treasury's July 31 move to sanction the Iranian foreign minister, Zarif said that sanctioning a foreign minister of a country means that they [American officials] cannot stand the idea of dialogue.

