Iran Ministry of Justice, EU to discuss intellectual property

During the event which will start work in Iran University of Medical Sciences on Monday, the EU delegation is supposed to raise the agenda of supporting the intellectual property.

The event will get underway for three days in presence of representatives of the council on intellectual property policy-making and coordination.

The Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) of the member states of the World Trade Organization gave full support to the owners of intellectual property.

It sets down minimum standards for the regulation by national governments of many forms of intellectual property (IP) as applied to nationals of other WTO member nations.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the World Intellectual Property Organization Francis Gurry, underscored the importance of intellectual property in a knowledge-based economy.

