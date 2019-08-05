5 August 2019 - 08:22
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 5

Tehran, Aug 5, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Monday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iranian businessmen urged to enhance trade with Syria

- Our problem today is not the US

- IRGC seizes foreign vessel in Persian Gulf for smuggling fuel

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran: Zarif sanctioned after declining Trump meet

- Sudan factions initial pact ushering in transitional government

- UAE foreign minister: Abu Dhabi, Riyadh prefer diplomacy with Iran

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Another week, two mass shootings in U.S.

- Syrian forces seize U.S.-made TOW missiles, drone

- Iran Greco-Roman wrestlers win two golds at Cadet World Championships

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran’s robust, effective diplomacy cannot be sanctioned

- Tehran Symphony Orchestra to perform with guest conductor Nicolas Krauze

- I taught American wrestler sportsmanship: Amouzad Khalili

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Stock market outperforms in Q1

- Iran port operations rise after months of decline

- Domestic apparel industry operating at half capacity

