Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 5

** IRAN NEWS
- Iranian businessmen urged to enhance trade with Syria
- Our problem today is not the US
- IRGC seizes foreign vessel in Persian Gulf for smuggling fuel
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran: Zarif sanctioned after declining Trump meet
- Sudan factions initial pact ushering in transitional government
- UAE foreign minister: Abu Dhabi, Riyadh prefer diplomacy with Iran
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Another week, two mass shootings in U.S.
- Syrian forces seize U.S.-made TOW missiles, drone
- Iran Greco-Roman wrestlers win two golds at Cadet World Championships
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iran’s robust, effective diplomacy cannot be sanctioned
- Tehran Symphony Orchestra to perform with guest conductor Nicolas Krauze
- I taught American wrestler sportsmanship: Amouzad Khalili
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Stock market outperforms in Q1
- Iran port operations rise after months of decline
- Domestic apparel industry operating at half capacity
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment