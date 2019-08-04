Iran wins two individual championships for the Greco-Roman team title at World Cadet Championships

Securing two individual champions on Sunday, Iran won the team title with 148 points, followed by Azerbaijan with 123 points and Russia with 99 points.

Four Iranian young wrestlers (under 18) beat their rivals in various categories on Saturday and Sunday grabbed gold medals, finishing first.

Amir Dehbozorgi won gold in 48kg category, defeating his Azerbaijani rival.

Reza Saki, a 2019 Cadet Asian silver medalist, defeated Stepan Starodubtsev from Russia, who was second at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, for the crown at 71 kg.

Starodubtsev led, 1-0, at the break, but just moments into the second period, Saki scored on a four-point arm throw. He held onto the lead for the remainder of the bout, winning gold with a 4-1 victory.

For the title at 51 kg, Saeid Esmaeili Leivesi used a first-period takedown to give him an eventual 2-1 win over Elmir Aliyev from Azerbaijan. It was both wrestlers’ first World Championships.

Iranian wrestler Shahrokh Mikaili defeated Armenia’s representative to wear the gold in 110kg category.

