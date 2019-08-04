Intl. Depth Comptitions inaugurated at Iran's Kish Island

Deep-diving teams from Russian, Chinese, South African, Venezuelan and Syrian armies are taking part in the event that will run through August 13 in Kish Island on the shores of Persian Gulf.

Azerbaijan, Indonesia and Pakistán are also taking part as observers.

Deputy Russian Navy commander as well as Iran Navy commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi and Habibollah Sayyari, the Coordinating Deputy of Islamic Republic of Iran Army along with local officials took part in the inauguration ceremony.

“Such competitions show stability in the Persian Gulf and demonstrates that we are seeking collective peace and security,” said Rear Admiral Khanzadi, inaugurating the event.

International Army Games are currently underway simultaneously in 30 countries such as Russia, China, Iran, Mongolia, India, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Iran took part in the games three years ago and now is hosting two out of the 32 items of the games: international depth competitions organized by the Iranian Navy and road patrol, organized by the Iranian police in Parand.

The Iranian Navy chose Kish for this round as the Noshahr coastal waters weren’t clear enough.

Kish Free Zone Managing Director Gholam Hossein Mozaffari stressed that the Iranian island is ready to host the permanent secretariat of deep-diving competitions.

This is the second time that Iran is hosting the deep diving competitions. Last year, the event was held in the northern city of Noshahr on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

