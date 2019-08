In an interview with IRNA, Mohammad Bavizadeh said 150 out of 360 received artworks were selected and are slated to be sent to the gallery in Kuwait.

The artists have created their works using varied arts such as oil painting, poster designing, calligraphy, painting, sculpture, watercolor painting and pencil strokes drawing, he added.

Vejheh is considered as one of the biggest semi-private art galleries in Kuwait.

7129**2050

