Women attain true status after victory of Islamic Revolution

On the occasion of the 90th year of official relations between the two countries, the meeting entitled "The Status of Women in Iran, Yesterday, Today, and the Future" was organized by the Iranian Cultural Attaché Office in cooperation with Iranian Embassy in Japan.

The program, which was attended by a group of Japanese enthusiasts, the activities of women and their social status in Iran in different eras was discussed.

At the beginning of this program, Iranian Cultural Attaché Hossein Divsalar pointed out the important role of women in family, social and cultural life and noted that after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, women have gained their true status and their social presence has increased day by day along with their training and family role. So that acquiring science and increasing capacities in different economic, political, cultural, scientific and other fields, they will create a much brighter future for the country.

Hossein Divsalar emphasized that many of the propaganda and discussions in the Western media are aimed at Iranophobia. The western media in regard to status of women in Iran are spreading unrealistic information, while the honorable Iranian women have achieved enormous gains in many areas such as medicine, education, and so on. It is also wider than many industrialized countries.

He further expressed hope that the further development of cooperation could be provided by recognizing as much as possible, especially in this important occasion in the two countries' relations.

In addition, the professor at Ochanomizu University presented her scientific and specialized achievements in PowerPoint on the status of women in Iran before and after the revolution.

"The Iranians are very much interested in talking and being intimate and friendly with each other," said Abe Taofomi, referring to the position of the family in Iran. Meanwhile, in the political, educational and scientific fields, Iranian women in the Middle East have the most power.

In another part of her remarks, she pointed out that Islam has for the first time endorsed the right of women in the world.

