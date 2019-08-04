Turkish Airlines introducing Mashad tourist attractions

The Turkish Airlines, which is the number one destination among airlines with passenger flights to 360 destinations worldwide, carries over 70 million passengers annually.

The head of the Foreign Ministry’s North and East Bureau told IRNA on Sunday that Sky Life Magazine, a worldwide publication, coordinated with relevant departments in Iran sent its correspondent to gather information on tourist attractions of Mashad.

Gholam Abbas Arbab Khales added that this was done in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ North and East Bureau, the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey in Mashad and the Directorate General of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of Khorasan Razavi.

He went on to say that the journalist of the Turkish Airlines’ magazine during this trip prepared and published a comprehensive report on Mashad's pilgrim, cultural and tourist attractions, which has an important role in attracting foreign tourists, especially Turkish nationals to Mashad.

According to the head of Arbab Khales, Sky Life Magazine is now offered to all passengers of all Turkish Airlines planes for one month.

Two million foreign tourists arrive in Mashhad each year, often from Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Australia, India, Lebanon, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Latin America, Southeast Asia and Far Asia. Most foreign tourists travel to Mashad for pilgrimage, tourism, and healthcare services.

