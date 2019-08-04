Afghanistan Senate speaker talks with Iran FM Zarif

According to the report of Foreign Ministry Media Department on Sunday, Muslimyar and accompanying delegation are in Tehran within the framework of parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan.

In the meeting, the two sides recalled commonalities in language, culture, history and religion between the two countries, and discussed bilateral relations and the latest domestic development in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Senate Speaker Fazel Hadi Muslimyar had earlier met Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani before attending a joint press conference with Larijani.

