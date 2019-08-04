‘Wild Plums’ to represent Iran in int’l section of Children Filmfest

Director of the 16-minute movie said on Sunday that the work is based on a true story which was filmed in Jidarzar village of Fars province, Iran.

Hashemzedeh added that Mohammad Hassan Kosari, Kosar Kosari, Hassan Kosari along with Mohammad Ebrahim Mohammadi are actors of the movie.

He went on to say that the broken eyeglasses of a rural girl named Kosar which makes her everyday life problematic is narrated in ‘Wild Plums’.

The 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan on Aug 19-26, 2019 in the feature, short story, web series, long animation, short animation sections.

