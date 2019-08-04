Hamedan transplant athletes achieve five global quotas

The Global Transplant competitions for Athletes is due to take place in Newcastle, England, on August 17, with Hamedan being among the provinces with the highest quota for national squad in this round.

Bahareh Beigi, Elham Hamidi, Masoumeh Burji in table tennis, Maryam Fereidouni and Mustafa Armazd in Dart are heading to the global competition.

Also Bahareh Beigi and Elham Mohammadi Taqdir will be participating in Petung in International Transplant Competition.

These national athletes will attend the last national team camp for August 7 to prepare for the World Championships.

Hamedan has won four medals in the transplant athletes competitions in the past.

Hamedan transplant team departed for world transplant championships on Sunday.

