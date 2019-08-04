Australia, Bangladesh, UNICEF envoys meet with Zarif

According to a report by Foreign Ministry Media Department on Sunday, Australian Ambassador to Iran Ian Biggs at the end of his tenure had a farewell meeting with Foreign Minister Zarif on Sunday.

The United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) new representative in Iran Mandip O'Brein submitted her credentials to Foreign Minister Zarif on Sunday afternoon.

Also Bangladesh new Ambassador to Iran AFM Gousal Azam Sarker in a meeting with Zarif submitted a copy of his credentials.

Zarif is to hold talks with visiting president of Afghanistan Senate in Tehran.

