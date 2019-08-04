Syria eyeing Iranian investors for reconstruction era

At a conference on investment opportunities in Syria, the country's Deputy Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Ranai Ahmad said, "We are trying to cover the negative impacts and problems caused by the war and blockade against Syria."

She said that the reconstruction will be comprised of three phases—relief, improvement and development, adding that the challenges should be identified at the first phase, followed by defining a horizon for Syria's development.

Addressing the Iranian businesspersons at the conference, she said that Syria's priority is to attract investors from Iran, and the traders who import Iranian-made products to Syria will be privileged.

Describing Syria as a golden opportunity for investors, Ahmad said that official talks between the two sides show that both Iran and Syria are much inclined to cooperate with each other.

Syria has been involved in a war against terrorism since 2011 when the sporadic uprisings in the country were used by extremist groups backed by some states in the region and the West. Most of the occupied territories in Syria have been retaken by government forces and the stability has been restored to the country.

