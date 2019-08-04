4 August 2019 - 13:56
Iran seizes foreign vessel for smuggling 700k liters of fuel

Bushehr, Aug 4, IRNA – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy seized a foreign vessel near the Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf for carrying 700,000 liters of smuggled fuel.

According to an IRGC public relations office announcement, following consultations with the legal and judicial officials, the force seized the vessel in a surprise attack near the Farsi Island.

The tanker was taken to Bushehr Port and its cargo was turned in to the National Oil Distribution Company of Bushehr Province.

The statement stressed that the IRGC Navy is always ready and will spare no efforts to defend the national interest of Iran.

