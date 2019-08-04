Gov't spox slams US for sanctioning Zarif

Speaking to reporters, Rabeie said the US has targeted prestige of Iranian nation and government aiming to imply that there is no unified nation and government in Iran.

The US has perpetrated aggression against Iran by the unprecedented sanctions on the foreign minister, he noted.

Sanctions on Zarif indicated that the US is still suffering from the chronic disease and addiction of conducting coup, he said.

He expressed happiness over the power of Iranian civil society which has stood up to the US bullying in various eras.

The Iranian official described as ridiculous US act calling for negotiations, on one hand, and then sanctioning the foreign minister, on the other.

The US' phobia of Zarif has showcased its fear of logic, he said urged the US to be aware of the fact that Zarif is responsible for foreign policy, public diplomacy and security diplomacy.

The Americans in fact deprived themselves of diplomacy and negotiations by sanctioning Zarif.

The Islamic Revolution Guard corps, the staff of the Armed Forces, army and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei standing by Zarif shows Iranians' national integration against the White House.

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Zarif, targeting the country's top spokesman and potentially hurting chances of diplomatic talks amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement condemned the US administration’s move to impose sanction on Zarif.

The Foreign Ministry said that the latest US measure is a clear sign of the US administration’s frustration.

The new US sanction reveals its administration’s fear and weakness vis-à-vis the Islamic Republic of Iran’s smart diplomacy which is based upon logic, it added.

Zarif told the New York Times earlier this month that little was at stake for him even if he were sanctioned. “I personally do not even have a bank account outside Iran,” he said.

In reaction to the sanctions, Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday after being sanctioned by the US that "dialog and peace" are "existential threats" to the B-team and the Americans never need a permission from the US Treasury to "engage" with him.

Meanwhile, The European Union said earlier that it regrets the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and vowed to continue working with him.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish