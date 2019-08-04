MP says briefed UK envoy on legal aspects of tanker seizure

Iranian forces seized the UK tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19, two weeks after a Panama-flagged tanker carrying Iran's oil was confiscated by the UK Navy in Gibraltar.

Iran says the UK tanker was detained as it had breached the international law of the sea. London has called on Tehran to release it, emphasizing that it was sailing in the international waters.

Chairman of national security and foreign policy committee in Iran's parliament, Mojtab Zonnouri said that his meeting with UK's Ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, was aimed at talking about the release of the UK tanker seized in the Persian Gulf.

Referring to his experience in military, he said that the case was technically made for the seizure of the tanker, and the fact that it was confiscated in Iran's territorial waters due to several violations of international law.

The lawmaker added that it was conveyed that Iran will firmly defend its interests.

Zonnouri emphasized that it is right that the Gibraltar is a UK's territory, but the tanker carrying Iranian crude was seized in Spain's waters.

The UK officials say that the tanker was heading to Syria and the seizure is in line with the European Union sanctions.

Tehran ruled out the allegations.

