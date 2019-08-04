Iran-Qatar joint commission to convene

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry, the event will be co-chaired by Iranian Coastguards Commander Brigadier General Qasem Rezaei and Qatari coastguard commander Abdul Aziz Ali al-Mohannadi.

It added that Tehran will host the event.

During the meeting both sides will discuss previous achievements and the new solution with regard to maritime and border cooperation

The meeting indicates determination of the Iranian and Qatari governments to prepare the ground for closer cooperation on security and coastguard affairs.

