4 August 2019 - 11:27
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code 83423958
0 Persons

Iran-Qatar joint commission to convene

Iran-Qatar joint commission to convene

Tehran, Aug 4, IRNA – The 15th meeting of Iran-Qatar joint coastguards commission is slated to be held to explore ways to develop cooperation and reinforcing good neighborly relations between the two countries.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry, the event will be co-chaired by Iranian Coastguards Commander Brigadier General Qasem Rezaei and Qatari coastguard commander Abdul Aziz Ali al-Mohannadi.

It added that Tehran will host the event.

During the meeting both sides will discuss previous achievements and the new solution with regard to maritime and border cooperation  

The meeting indicates determination of the Iranian and Qatari governments to prepare the ground for closer cooperation on security and coastguard affairs.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 9 =