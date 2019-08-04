Exports via Bazargan border rise 3-fold

Speaking to IRNA, Sadeq Namdar said 72, 703 tons goods have been exported through Bazargan border.

The exports registered 13% growth in weight, he added.

Most of the goods were agricultural, petrochemical, stone and steel products which were exported to Turkey, Georgia, Syria, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Belgium, Serbia and Germany, he noted.

Earlier on February, Manager of Bazargan border terminal Jaber Akbarzadeh said that some 223,372 trucks have crossed Bazargan border over past ten months registering two percent growth compared to last year's corresponding period.

He added that some 745 trucks pass through Bazargan border on daily bases and some 99,666 trucks have left the country during the mentioned period.

The United Nations provided Iran's northwestern Customs Office with X-Ray checking equipment used in campaign against illicit drug trafficking.

"Iran has always seriously pursued the goal of fighting cross-border drug trafficking from Bazargan to Europe, and the equipment will contribute to the efforts," Maku's Governor Hossein Abbasi told IRNA.

The border town, Bazargan, lies in the northwestern city of Maku in West Azarbaijapn province. It shares 130-killometer and 140-killometer borders respectively with Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan. Bazargan border post is the only cross-border route with Turkey that works round the clock.

