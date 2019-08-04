Iran cultural exhibit kicks off in Moscow

The event is to host personnel of the Armies from different countries taking part in the international sports contest.

Speaking to IRNA, head of Iran's pavilion expressed hope for the exhibition to be a good ambassador for introducing Iranian culture.

He added that the exhibit is showcasing Iranian prestigious handicrafts like Khatam, vitreous enamel, copper containers, carpet, bag and Iranian valuable books.

Meanwhile, managing director of the Iranian Army's media affairs colonel Saeed Amiri told IRNA that Iran has had active presence in the 5th International Army Games and dispatches various teams from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Islamic Republic of Iran Police.

The 5th International Army Games is underway with the attendance of over 30 countries.

Some 22 cadets from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps in tank team, 44 athletes from the Navy, 42 rangers from the Army Air Force and 14 police officers will participate in the competitions.

Two fields of diving in depth (hosted by the Navy) and road patrolling (hosted by police) will be held in Kish Island and Tehran.

The first round of the competitions was hosted by Russia and Kazakhstan.

The International Army Games is a Russian military sports event organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The annual International Army Games, which have taken place since August 2015, involve close to 30 countries battling it out in dozens of competitions over two weeks to prove which nation has the most military might.

The games have been referred to as the War Olympics.

In addition to the competition, the International Army Games includes a military theme park, a recruitment station, and souvenir shops.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish