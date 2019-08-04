Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 4

** IRAN NEWS
- Tehran renews warning to drop more nuclear commitments
- Zarif reportedly sanctioned after turning down Trump's invitation
- US coalition in Persian Gulf will never happen
** IRAN DAILY
- Zarif: Iran to further reduce commitments to JCPOA in “current situation”
- Investment worth €600m underway for Sungun Copper Mine development
- MP: US has no choice but to return to JCPOA
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- ‘Third step’ in reducing commitments
- Saudi cleric dies due to ‘medical negligence’ in prison
- Iranian researchers produce 3D-printing synthetic bones
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iran opens exhibition to showcase historical objects of children’s life
- Fencer Abedini hungry to win gold at 2020 Tokyo
- Tehran-Baku trade more than doubled
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Non-oil exports to Europe's big four rise above $300m
- 3,000 tons of gasoline exported via IRENEX
- Wall Street warns about consequences of trade war
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment