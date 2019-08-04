Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 4

** IRAN NEWS

- Tehran renews warning to drop more nuclear commitments

- Zarif reportedly sanctioned after turning down Trump's invitation

- US coalition in Persian Gulf will never happen

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif: Iran to further reduce commitments to JCPOA in “current situation”

- Investment worth €600m underway for Sungun Copper Mine development

- MP: US has no choice but to return to JCPOA

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- ‘Third step’ in reducing commitments

- Saudi cleric dies due to ‘medical negligence’ in prison

- Iranian researchers produce 3D-printing synthetic bones

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran opens exhibition to showcase historical objects of children’s life

- Fencer Abedini hungry to win gold at 2020 Tokyo

- Tehran-Baku trade more than doubled

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Non-oil exports to Europe's big four rise above $300m

- 3,000 tons of gasoline exported via IRENEX

- Wall Street warns about consequences of trade war

