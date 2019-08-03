Iran-Azerbaijan ties developing despite US sanctions: Official

Mahmoud Vaezi, Iranian president Chief of Staff, who is in the Azeri capital, expressed hope on Saturday that bilateral relations between Iran and Azerbaijan would further develop.

Vaezi is in Azerbaijan to prepare the grounds for next week's trilateral Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran summit that is set to be held in the Russian city of Sochi.

Speaking to Azeri Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, the senior Iranian government official mentioned that Tehran and Baku are moving towards expanding their relations by connecting the Iranian railways to the Azeri ones, linking their national electrical grids, developing customs cooperation as well as expanding trade, sport and tourism ties.

“Tehran and Baku have good cooperation in pharmaceutical, car manufacturing, joint investment, regional issues and border issues,” noted Vaezi.

Iranian and Azeri presidents have met 12 times over the past five years, according to Vaezi, who called the visits as “foundation of good bilateral relations".

He also thanked the Azeri officials for rescuing the crew of a sunken Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea.

Mustafayev also reiterated that the US sanctions haven’t affected negatively Baku-Tehran ties.

He stressed that Iranian companies in Azerbaijan have grown over the past two years, resulting in a rise in bilateral annual trade volume.

