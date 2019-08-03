Iran, Azerbaijan trade doubles in six months

During the meeting in Baku, Iranian Finance Minister Farhad Dejpasand put the number of Iranian companies engaged in economic activities in Azerbaijan Republic at 1371.

Talking to the reporters at the end of the meeting, Dejpasand said that one of the objectives of the meeting was to pursue implementation of the agreements reached during the two countries' joint commission's meetings.

Making arrangements for the trilateral Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan slated to be held in Sochi was another goal of the meeting, he said, noting that he had close views with his Azeri counterpart.

"Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has positive attitude towards ties with Azerbaijan Republic, as he had delegated full authorities to the ministers to help promote collaboration," the Iranian minister said.

Dejpasand hailed investment projects undertaken by the two countries, saying that implementation of Rail by Azerbaijan Republic in Iran is one of the successful projects that has made considerable progress.

Azeri Finance Minister Shahin Mustafayev, for his part, said that bilateral ties on the basis of mutual interests were of ascending order over the past years.

"Iran is one of the major regional states and strengthening Tehran-Baku ties will contribute to regional stability," he said.

Referring to special emphasis Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev places on ties with Iran, he added that he has full authorities from Aliyev to resolve problems.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish