Northern Iranian city to host Int'l Kyokushin karate competitions

Head of Kyokushin karate style in the Middle East Fereydoun Firouzi said on Saturday that 124 athletes from Japan, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Georgia, Turkey, and Pakistan will compete in the tournament.

He added that 400 male karate fighters along with 150 female karatekas from Iran have registered in the competitions.

He went on to say that male and female Karatekas in all weight categories both in teams, and individual Kata sections will participate in the event.

The 3rd International Kyokushin karate competitions held with the attendance of 1300 fighters from 8 countries in Shiraz in 2018.

Kyokushin is a style of stand-up, full contact karate, founded in 1964 by Korean-Japanese Masutatsu Oyama.

