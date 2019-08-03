3 August 2019 - 19:48
Journalist ID: 1860
News Code 83423437
0 Persons

Northern Iranian city to host Int'l Kyokushin karate competitions

Northern Iranian city to host Int'l Kyokushin karate competitions

Sari, 3 Aug, IRNA – The 4th International Kyokushin karate competitions titled 'Peace and Friendship Cup' is to be held in the city of Fereydunkenar, in Mazandaran province (northern Iran) during August 7- 9.

Head of Kyokushin karate style in the Middle East Fereydoun Firouzi said on Saturday that 124 athletes from Japan, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Georgia, Turkey, and Pakistan will compete in the tournament.

He added that 400 male karate fighters along with 150 female karatekas from Iran have registered in the competitions.

He went on to say that male and female Karatekas in all weight categories both in teams, and individual Kata sections will participate in the event.

The 3rd International Kyokushin karate competitions held with the attendance of 1300 fighters from 8 countries in Shiraz in 2018.

Kyokushin is a style of stand-up, full contact karate, founded in 1964 by Korean-Japanese Masutatsu Oyama.

7129 **1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 12 =