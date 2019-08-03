VP terms FM Zarif as voice of all Iranians

Speaking to reporters, Hossein Ali Amiri said sanctioning Zarif shows that all plots of the enemies have failed.

The US does not want to sanction Zarif, but it aims to silence Iranians' voice in the world, he added.

Iranian people have foiled all enemies' plots, he said, adding that the enemy could not destroy Iran's economy by its cruel sanctions.

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Zarif, targeting the country's top spokesman and potentially hurting chances of diplomatic talks amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement condemned the US administration’s move to impose sanction on Zarif, describing the measure as a clear sign of the US administration’s frustration.

The new US sanction reveals its administration’s fear and weakness vis-à-vis the Islamic Republic of Iran’s smart diplomacy which is based upon logic, it added.

Zarif told the New York Times earlier this month that little was at stake for him even if he were sanctioned. “I personally do not even have a bank account outside Iran,” he said.

In reaction to the sanctions, Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday after being sanctioned by the US that "dialog and peace" are "existential threats" to the B-team and the Americans never need a permission from the US Treasury to "engage" with him.

