Iranian military squad enjoys high state of readiness in China's military contests

Brigadier General Mohsen Azar-Afrouz told IRNA in Beijing on Saturday that participating countries have sent their talented soldiers to the contests, as an breath taking and intense competition is expected to take place.

Noting that this year's competitions are held in 32 categories, he said adding that two teams from Iran's Army have taken part in this event.

This year's international military tournament, known as the "China-Russia Military Tournament", is being held simultaneously in 10 countries, including Iran, Russia, Armenia, India, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and China.

Iran's Army has 24 fighters who are to contest in the form of incursion team and 32 fighters in the form of weapons team fight in China, competing against other countries' military in the two fields.

The 5th round of the China International Military Tournament will be held in several countries with participation of Iran and over 35 countries during August 3-18.

