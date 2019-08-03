Zarif in charge of logic-based diplomacy, from influence to sanctions

Hussein Divsalar in a noted published in IRNA website noted that in the worst crises and even in the midst of wars and conflicts, leaders of states regard diplomacy, dialogue and negotiation as the most important way to reduce tensions, and seek those involved in the conflict to resolve issues in this way.

Zarif is a prominent, experienced diplomat with serious influence in various areas of diplomacy. Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly said that "religiosity is, Mr. Zarif's most important strength" or "the Foreign Minister is a religious man with a conscience and a sense of responsibility".

In a bizarre move last week, Americans placed Zarif on the list of sanctions, in contradiction with internationally recognized laws and practices, and of course the fear of the FM's moves and activities in the public minds of the world as the official in charge of foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The most important reason has been announced for the US government’s move in the media is the fear and concern of US officials over the power of Mohammad Javad Zarif's influence and their inability to confront him in the media and diplomatic campaign.

A glance at Iran's stances in recent decades indicates that in all its crises and disputes, Tehran has put dialogue and diplomacy on the agenda, and has never turned away from serious dialogue to resolve any problem whenever there was seriousness in the part of the other side and in international and regional disputes, it has always cited this as its principled policy and emphasized its rules and necessities.

The United Nations was established after World War II with the prospect of using diplomacy as a means of preventing war and turning violent discourse into negotiation and dialogue, the most prominent prospect of which was the maintenance of global peace and security, though the UN seems to have been distanced from its original goals for a long time. But in any way, the international body for the tired and devastated post-war world has been an important reliable point in creating an atmosphere of dialogue, diplomacy and understanding rather than war so that representatives of all countries can interact.

Under the US-United Nations headquarters agreement, the United States must fulfill commitments to the United Nations. Among these commitments can be the admission of governments’ Missions to the United Nations that they should be granted immunity; in fact, within the framework of the headquarters agreement, the United States is obliged to create conditions for countries that nominate individuals to represent them to be present at the UN. In these circumstances, the US's refusal to accept a representative nominated by the states is in contravention of its obligations to the United Nations.

However, in the past two or three years, Trump’s US has shown no respect for international treaties and regulations, so Americans have imposed some restrictions on Zarif’s commute during his recent trip to New York to reduce his mobility and finally they sanctioned him.

Apparently, the modern world caught in the grip of media tycoons, despite the beautiful appearance of freedom of expression, this time is striving to silence a voice that, with the backing of Iran's Supreme Leader and nation, has intelligently and tactfully transformed the threat into an opportunity.

Iran has always shown that it is committed to negotiating and resolving disputes through diplomacy, and its example, regardless of its achievements, capabilities, threats, etc., has been clearly demonstrated in the JCPOA, and the effects of Iranian diplomacy repeatedly on its neighbors, countries in the region have been realized in different junctures, but the United States has put the most important international agreement that has been negotiated for years on the brink of annihilation and puts the region in crisis.

The US move comes while showing the instability of the policy despite its recent interest in the talks. How the fact can be denied that a country's foreign minister is primarily responsible for explaining, describing, and advancing a nation's national goals and interests internationally, and in the case of a country like Iran with a clear ideology, being at the forefront of the fight against terrorism and providing security of the region is more important, and struggle to stop this approach actually means not believing in the weapons of dialogue and diplomacy.

Now, given the apparent reasons for Zarif’s sanction, the question is raised that is it not the duty of the Foreign Minister to speak and serve the political system? This is what the leader of the revolution, in meeting with our country's political representatives in Missions abroad that said that "self-confidence, explicitness and strength in the face of opposing factors and obstacles are among foreign policy requirements, and of course, the art of diplomacy, is to express ideas and obstacles to be effective”, which Zarif has taken important and effective steps in this context.

