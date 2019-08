Asian Junior Wushu Competitions will begin in Brunei on August 19, and the Iranian team will face their rivals in two sections of Sanda and Taolu.

Appointment of Shirazi as chairman the Asian competition Jury once again confirmed Iran's favorable status in the martial art at the international level.

Shirazi who is a veteran international referee was elected as deputy head of Asian Wushu Federation's Technical Committee in 2018.

