Iranian girl bags 2 gold medals in Asian Tennis Tournament

Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Secretary of West Azarbaijan tennis committee Hossein Zar Talab said that the event was held with the attendance of over 40 players from Iran, India and Syria.

He added that in individual category, Zeinali stood in the first place, Mandegar Farzami ranked 2nd and Mehrane Zohourian ranked third.

In team category also Zeinali together with Faramarzi received a gold medal, he noted.

Alborz U14 Asian Tennis Tournament was held on July 27- August 2 in Alborz Province.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish