Over 53,000 live livestock transshipped to Qatar

In an interview with IRNA , she said the origin of this consignment was Turkey which was destined for Qatar.

Referring to animal health quarantine controls at Bazargan border, she said these live livestock were shipped by 200 trucks but 9 trucks were rejected and returned to Turkey due to non-compliance with the standards.

The official emphasized that live livestock transshipment is being carried out for the first time from the northwest of the country and thorough Bazargan border.

In addition to Qatar, Kuwait and Oman also want transshipment of live livestock from Iran, head of the Maku Veterinary Network said adding that private sector and those in charge of Custom Clearance companies could take full advantage of the opportunity to remove shortcomings.

Although there are concerns that Iran may fade its role away in transit of goods, connecting the country's road network to international transport routes by establishing 10 north-south and east-west corridors over 21,000 kilometers is one of the most important plans of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development in the comprehensive transport plan to reinforce this role.

Bazargan border, which is Iran's gateway to European countries, is one kilometer from Bazargan city near the city of Maku (in West Azerbaijan); Launched in 1926, it is the only international round the clock border connecting Iran to Turkey.

