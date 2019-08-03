3 August 2019 - 18:00
PGSOC ships Iran's 1st petrol consignment overseas

Bandar Abbas, Aug 3, IRNA – The Chief Executive Officer of the Persian Gulf Star Oil Company Mohammad Ali Dadvar said on Saturday that the PGSOC's gas is of high quality which has been exported to neighboring countries and got into international stocks market.

He described the shipment very successful as it was sold dlrs. 20 above the market rate indicating high quality of the product.  

He added that the PGSOC's Euro 5 gas is cleaner than its international standard.

The aromatic should also be 35 in standard conditions but it is between 29.5-31.5 in the Persian Gulf Star Oil Company, he noted.

He went on to say that the amount of sulfur in this kind of gas should be less than 10ppm which is now less than 1ppm in PGSOC.

Earlier, Minister of Petroleum Biajn Zangeneh announced that Iran’s daily gasoline production capacity with Euro-4 and -5 standards has reached 76 million liters.

The achievement was accomplished due to completion of different projects at the Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR) and Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company in south and Tabriz Oil Refining Co. in northwest of the country, Zangeneh said at the inauguration ceremony of the third phase of PGSR at the presence of President Hassan Rouhani. 

Touching upon the US anti-Iran sanctions which have put restrictions on the country’s oil exports, the minister said Iran posseses more than enough gasoline and can export extra output overseas.   
 

