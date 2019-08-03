Markazi Province’s exports up by 11 percent

Farrokhi told on Saturday in a meeting that it was expected that the province's export statistics to grow further in the remaining section of the year in the light of targeted programs and regular monitoring, but the first four months’ export index is also favorable.

The official went on to say that the province's registration and issuance of export declaration has increased by 7 percent this year, indicating an improvement in the province's exports trend.

Deputy Governor General of Markazi province underscored that exporters in the province should take serious care to return the export currency, and this should be achieved through continued follow-up and encouraging and participatory policies.

Governor General of Markazi Province Seyyed Ali Aqazadeh said that $327 million of non-oil products of all kinds have been exported from the province to 63 countries by end of July.

Aqazadeh said on Wednesday at a meeting of the Tafresh Resistance Economic Headquarters that the weight of the province's export commodities this year has exceeded 600,000 tons, showing a rise of 11 percent compared to the same period last year.

The official announced the imports to province hit $160 million by the end of July, and said, "The province's trade balance has been positive during the same period."

The city of Tafresh is in Markazi province and has a population of over 30,000.

