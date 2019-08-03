Hamas-Iran experience a new path of relation

During a meeting with former Advisor to Iran's Foreign Minister Hussein Sheikh ul-Eslam in Beirut on Friday, Hamas official noted that current efforts are made in line with “The deal of The Century” are doomed to failure.

The threats against the resistance forces will not bear fruits and will fail, and Hamas’ experience as the axis of resistance over the past three decades has shown that all victories the movement has gained have roots in their resistance, the Hamas member added.

A few days ago, Hamdan had described Hamas' delegation recent trip to Tehran as a turning points in bilateral relations.

The high-level delegation of the Hamas movement, headed by Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of the political bureau of the movement, Ismail Haniyeh, met with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran during their visit to Tehran.

A high-ranking delegation representing Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Tehran on July 20 headed by Saleh al-Arouri, deputy leader of Palestinian resistance movement, 'Hamas', Hamas Political Bureau members, Musa Abu Marzouk and Hessam Badran, accompanied Arouri.

The delegation met with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In recent months, Hamas has been getting closer to resistance-oriented countries as it changes its policy and attitude toward regional developments.

The visit of the Hamas delegation to Russia and Iran from the point of view of regional political experts is aimed at approaching to Syria and other resistance-oriented countries.

Hamas closed and exited its offices in Syria during the 9-year Syrian crisis and even supported some opposition to the Syrian government at some point.

In a meeting with Saleh al-Arouri on Monday July 22, the deputy leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement of Palestine (Hamas),Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the Palestinian cause will definitely end up to restore the rights of the Palestinian people and the Muslim World.

Kamal Kharrazi, chairman of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations on Sunday July 21 reaffirmed that the country would continue supporting Palestine as the liberation of the territories and the holy Quds is among Iran's greatest causes.

In his meeting with Saleh al-Arouri, deputy leader of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, he said that Tehran has been backing Palestine since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Advisor to the Supreme Leader in International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati stressed that “The Deal of the Century” though not fully formed yet is already doomed to failure.

Iranian Parliament (Majlis) Speaker Ali Larijani described backing Palestine as Islamic obligation, saying that resistance is the only way which will make enemies of Palestine feel regret.

