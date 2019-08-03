FM: Tajikistan to broaden ties with Iran

Addressing a meeting on Saturday, Muhriddin underscored that the number of visits exchanged between the two countries' officials and holding meetings at various levels as well as the issues related to forging bilateral relations have been improved.

Tajikistan's foreign minister described his country's relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as historic and deep-rooted, noting that these ties would improve if the two countries show resolve.

He went on to say that with the efforts of both parties, Mashad - Dushanbe - Mashad flight has become operational and Tajik and Iranian citizens can easily travel.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attended the "Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia" (CICA) in Dushanbe at the invitation of his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon,.

Earlier this year, some Tajik and Iranian officials announced that relations between Tehran and Dushanbe were warming up.

New and former heads of Tajikistan's Center for Strategic Research announced at a press conference earlier this year that Tajikistan's relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran would be expanded in 2019.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon also appointed former Deputy Foreign Minister Nizamuddin Zahidov as Dushanbe's ambassador to Tehran. Former Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Taqi Saberi became the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Tajikistan with the message that he would start his mission in the country to improve bilateral ties.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish