Zarif’s sanction proves Trump's failure in dealing with rationality of Iranian diplomat

The statement underlined that the improper move in fact reflected the failure and concern of the Trump administration about the strong and effective logic of the head of Iran's diplomatic apparatus among the Iranian people and international community.

The statement read that the US Treasury's unusual and non-diplomatic move that put Mohammad Javad Zarif on its list of sanctions indicates the US unilateralism and also lack of wisdom in the part of American leaders for ignoring the voice of sanctions inside their own country.

Condemning this action, Iran’s Ministry of Education has announced its full support for the Iranian Foreign Minister and reminded the Trump administration and its allies that, thanks to God Almighty, under the Supreme Leader's guidance, cohesion, sympathy, and guidance and the unity, all the pillars of the country protect and uphold the noble aspirations of the Islamic revolution and system.

According to IRNA, on Wednesday, the US Treasury Department announced the news of sanctioning Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takhte Ravanchi described the sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister as a sign of the US insincerity to negotiate with Iran, saying the sanctions cannot quell Mohammad Javad Zarif’s eloquent and persuasive words.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Friday morning, Takhte Ravanchi noted that the sanctions against head of diplomacy apparatus of Iran is the most important reason for US officials' insincerity to negotiate with Iran.

The talks of the head of the diplomatic apparatus of the Islamic Republic of Iran with foreign media, especially during a trip to New York to attend UN meetings, infuriated the US officials, especially Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and “Team B”, so that the US has imposed some restrictions on Zarif.

Despite these limitations, the Iranian Foreign Minister responded positively to the demands of several US media outlets, and, in the language of logic and reasoning, exposed the false claims of White House officials, the Zionist regime, as well as the Saudis.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account on Monday that the Iranians never won a war, but never lost a negotiation .

These statements clearly indicate that the White House has been frustrated by the initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran for negotiations and has failed to form the coalition they have been seeking for the past two years.

“Team B” and John Bolton’s interviews on Thursday show their satisfaction with Zarif’s sanction and have the illusion that via Zarif’s sanction they could weaken Iran's negotiating power and reach a new deal.

