"Sink" animation to enter Italy's Imaginaria int'l animation festival

Produced by the Documentary and Experimental Film Center of Iran, Sink is to compete with 15 other short animations from Italy, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, France, and England in the student section of the event.

The Imaginaria world festival of animated film will be held in Conversano, southeastern Italy.

Mixing reality and imagination, the story of the animation pivots around images of a man and woman that take form in the coffee poured into a sink.

The animation had already played once in 10th edition of VAFI & RAFI – International Children and Youth Animation Film Festival, Croatia.

