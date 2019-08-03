Iran participates in China's military contests

This year's international military tournament, known as the "China-Russia Military Tournament", is being held simultaneously in 10 countries, including Iran, Russia, Armenia, India, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and China.

Iran's Army has 24 fighters in the form of incursion team and 32 fighters in the form of weapons team in China, competing against other countries' military in the two fields.

The 5th round of the China International Military Tournament will be held in several countries with participation of Iran and over 35 countries August 3-18.

The first round of international military competitions was hosted by Russia and Kazakhstan in 2014; and China has participated in the championships for the past six years, and has hosted some of the events since year 2017.

Among the achievements of the international military competitions are promoting the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran by benefiting from the experiences and training know-how from other countries, developing the defense diplomacy of Iran with host countries, and participating in competitions through consultations and friendly interactions during seminars and competitions, as well as the use of inter-organizational capacities to enhance physical fitness in the field of operations.

In Iran, two deep diving courses (hosted by the Navy of the Army) will be held in Kish Island and a road patrol race in Tehran (hosted by Police Department).

Watching the event is free for everyone, and the Chinese Army has provided 100 buses in four points of the city for those who want to watch the tournament.

Tens of thousands of people watched the event last year; the onlookers can film the event.

