Sanctioning Zarif not to help process of negotiations: Diplomat

The US move to sanction Zarif proved how the American decision-makers are scared of negotiations, Hosseini told Mexico's ABC Radio over the phone on Friday.

On July 31, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against Iranian foreign minister.

Describing the US move as unprincipled and irrational, the ambassador said it leads to closing the windows of talks and diplomacy.

Such moves show that decision-takers in the US do not have stability in their decisions, he added.

Iran has made clear that the US must lift sanctions on Iran and come back to the JCPOA to pave the way for negotiations.

The ambassador noted that sanctioning Iranian foreign minister and imposing economic bans on Tehran does not help solve the existing problems, but instead makes the issues more complicated.

Talking about Zarif's diplomatic activities, the ambassador said the Iranian foreign minister is among those who have developed culture of negotiations worldwide.

Zarif has played a leading role in solving international and regional questions, Hosseini said.

In a comment to the July 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the six world powers after months of intensive talks, the ambassador said even the most difficult questions can be solved through dialogue.

The United States as one side of the Iran Deal withdrew unilaterally from the international nuclear agreement on May 8, 2018.

About the US withdrawal, the ambassador said Washington has closed the doors of diplomacy and isolated itself.

