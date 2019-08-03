Zarif: Iran will take 3rd step to reduce JCPOA commitments

The Islamic Republic of Iran is only entitled to decide on implementing or not implementing the third step, Zarif told Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA).

All members of the JCPOA joint commission have reached a consensus that the US was the cause of tensions and Iran's demands have been clear from the beginning.

Iran has never had requests beyond the JCPOA, he reiterated.

Tehran had earlier said that if the JCPOA is not implemented completely, Iran will also implement it incompletely as well, Zarif said, adding that all measures have been in line with the context of the JCPOA.

Referring to the request made by some of the P4+1 members on cancelling the third step of reducing JCPOA commitments, Zarif said Iran will decide on the issue.

If the states parties to the JCPOA, fail to fulfill their commitments to the Agreement, Iran will take the third step in line with the previous ones, he reiterated.

The second phase of the reduced commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) took effect on Monday with uranium enrichment higher than the 3.67 percent ceiling, spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi earlier said.

"Each phase of the reduction of commitments is defined for a two-month period," he said, adding that the 20 percent enrichment is one of the options for the third phase.

"We waited for two months and then started the second phase yesterday. Of course, the move was after a year-long patience so that the other party should have done its commitments; but they made no appropriate moves, so according to the order of the president and the Supreme National Security Council, we surpassed the 3.67 percent limit."

Meanwhile, Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said that reduction of nuclear related commitments will be in line with preserving the JCPOA.

As Iran complies with its commitments, other parties should also honor their obligations, adding that Iran will reverse all terms and conditions before reduction of its commitments in case the other parties fully comply with its own, he added.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish