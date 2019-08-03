Sanctioning Zarif a futile move: Pak ex-envoy

In an interview with IRNA, Shamshad Ahmad Khan said that sanctions have always been an objectionable concept.

Former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan said that imposing sanctions is a punitive measure which further complicates the situation instead of resolving the matter. “Pakistan has also been a victim of sanctions,” he noted.

The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Zarif, who has been Iran’s foreign minister since 2013, was the chief negotiator in the multinational nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Shamshad Ahmad Khan added that no civilized society in the world can support the US move against Mr. Zarif.

He said that he strongly believes that the dialogue is the only way to solve outstanding issues. “Issues can only be solved through engagements and dialogue,” the veteran Pakistani diplomat said.

Ex-Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations said that unfortunately for the past 70 years we have been witnessing the US policy of double standards in the international affairs.

The international relations expert went on to say that the developing Muslim countries must join their hands to undermine western conspiracies against them. “War cannot solve the issues,” he noted.

The analyst said that Muslim countries have to leave their narrowly based differences and unite at a common platform.

“We must not allow west to exploit us,” former ambassador pointed out.

He was of the view that major Islamic countries like Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia must form a block to have a say in the global decision making.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal reacting to the US sanctions on Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that diplomacy should be given a chance.

