Followers of divine religions perfectly free in Iran: Assyrian official

Tammuz cup, which ended in Orumiyeh on August 2, was a symbol of unity among followers of different religions in Iran, Simons told IRNA on Saturday.

About 200 participants in the 19th Tammuz Cup- Assyrians' sports and cultural festival- in Iran played tennis, chess, swimming, basketball, volleyball and football in Orumiyeh from July 29 to August 2.

About the annual festival, Simons said it has been holding internationally since 19 years ago.

The official described the event as a move to remove the enemies' propaganda against freedom of minorities [in Iran] and also a measure to exchange cultures and traditions among the nations.

Then, he stressed that followers of different religions are safely and peacefully living with their Muslim brothers and sisters in Iran.

Undoubtedly, Tammuz cup is an indication of Iran's power to internationally interact with others, Simons noted.

Tammuz is the fourth month the Hebrew calendar.

