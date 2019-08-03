Iran, S. Arabia discuss issues related to Hajj pilgrims

Referring to good cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia with regard to issuing visa for Iranian pilgrims, Rashidian said there is no problem for issuing electronic visa.

He also evaluated as positive the measures taken by Saudis' regarding services in Mount Arafat and Mena.

Iranian official suggested establishing Iran consulate general or interest office in Saudi Arabia.

Rashidian also complained over problems in airport and customs issues.

Meanwhile, Saleh bin Taher Benten pointed to measures taken by Saudi ministry, saying all of them were in line with preparing more facilities for pilgrims.

Thanks to special conditions between two countries, Saudi Arabia has provided special facilities for Iranian pilgrims, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rashidian urged Saudi Arabia to take effective measures over the stampede in Mena and Mosque al-Haram, where several hundred Iranian pilgrims lost their life, saying Saudi diplomatic mission in the UN has delayed settlement of the case.

The issue of paying reparations to the families of the victims needs more serious follow-up on part of the Saudi government, he said.

Mecca and Medina, two of the three holiest Islamic sites, host roughly two million worshipers each year. In 2015, thanks to Saudi mismanagement more than 7,000 people were killed or went missing; 464 Iranians were killed in stampede created by the unwarranted roadblocks set in the traditional paths of the annual procession.

Iran suffered the biggest number of casualties among countries that had sent pilgrims to Hajj.

Earlier, Rashidian said that the Saudi government has issued banknote to pay compensation to the families of the victims killed in Mecca in 2015.

It has been delivered to Saudi representative to the United Nations and will soon be given to Iran.

