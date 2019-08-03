China slams US anti-Iran sanctions

"I also want to emphasize China's opposition to unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction," Hua Chunying said in her press conference.

She said: "The JCPOA, a multilateral agreement endorsed by the UN Security Council, should be implemented fully and effectively for its vital importance in the international non-proliferation regime and peace and stability in the Middle East."

"The relevant JCPOA content on nuclear projects demonstrates the balance of Iran's non-proliferation obligation and its right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy," she added.

"Observing and implementing the JCPOA serves the interests of all parties including the US," Chunying said, adding that Iran nuclear deal reflects the purposes and principles of the Treaty of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

She went on to say: "Renovation of the Arak heavy water nuclear reactor is an important part of the JCPOA, which is headed up by China and the UK."

"Parties including Iran have highly applauded China's active efforts in implementing this project, and stressed that they will continue to provide support."

"China will continue to step up communication and coordination with all relevant parties and jointly advance the project," Chunying said.

She added that China will work with all parties to uphold and implement this deal and safeguard our own legitimate rights and interests.

Earlier, the Chinese spokeswoman urged US not to create any roadblock in redesigning Arak reactor.

