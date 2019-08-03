Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 3

** IRAN NEWS

- US ban against Zarif not to affect his mission

- We take Panama to The Hague

- EU vows to continue working with Zarif

** IRAN DAILY

- US sanctions on Zarif trigger global outcry

- President Rouhani inaugurates energy projects in East Azarbaijan

- Japan won’t contribute ships to US Middle East maritime force: Mainichi

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. allies refuse to join anti-Iran ‘mission’

- U.S., EU urged to withdraw forces from Syria

- Iran defeat Kyrgyzstan at CAFA U-16 championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Sanctions on diplomacy

- Donald Trump to appear in Iranian musical “City of Cats”

- Iran freestyle team runners-up at Cadet World

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- US allies criticize sanctions on Zarif

- US renews Iran nuclear sanctions waivers

- Majlis moves to rein in venal banking sector

9376**1416

