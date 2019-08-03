Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 3

** IRAN NEWS
- US ban against Zarif not to affect his mission
- We take Panama to The Hague
- EU vows to continue working with Zarif
** IRAN DAILY
- US sanctions on Zarif trigger global outcry
- President Rouhani inaugurates energy projects in East Azarbaijan
- Japan won’t contribute ships to US Middle East maritime force: Mainichi
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- U.S. allies refuse to join anti-Iran ‘mission’
- U.S., EU urged to withdraw forces from Syria
- Iran defeat Kyrgyzstan at CAFA U-16 championship
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Sanctions on diplomacy
- Donald Trump to appear in Iranian musical “City of Cats”
- Iran freestyle team runners-up at Cadet World
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- US allies criticize sanctions on Zarif
- US renews Iran nuclear sanctions waivers
- Majlis moves to rein in venal banking sector
