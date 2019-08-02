Iran, Turkey discuss holding joint cooperation commission

Vaezi, who is currently in Ankara, also exchanged views with the Turkish president on ways of boosting collaboration in all areas of mutual interest.

He also conveyed warm greeting of President Hassan Rouhani to the Turkish government and nation, reiterating that Tehran welcomes boosting cooperation with Ankara in all areas.

Holding next round of Astana Summit in Turkey with the Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents in attendance in the near future and holding meeting of the two countries joint cooperation council in September were among other issues discussed during the meeting.

The two sides also stressed the need for efforts to help promote trade relations to the levels set by the two countries' presidents.

They also dealt with the latest regional developments with the aim of strengthening stability and security in the region.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish