Tehran, Ankara discuss boosting economic cooperation

They also agreed Joint Iran-Turkey Economic Commission to hold meeting in near future.

The three officials also exchanged views on ways to make the joint commission more efficient.

Vaezi, heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, left Tehran for Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday to talk with senior Turkish officials.

During his stay in Turkey, Vaezi will do the preliminaries for the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Turkey to attend the 5th joint session of Iranian and Turkish presidents and senior ministers.

Since 2013 when President Rouhani has taken office, Iranian and Turkish presidents have exchanged official visits to each other's country and the fifth official meeting of the presidents will soon be held in Turkey.

Furthermore, President Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Teyyip Erdogan have had meetings on the sidelines of the regional and international meetings.

