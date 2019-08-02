Iran, Pakistan exchange views on regional, global issues

Mousavi who arrived in Islamabad yesterday held important meetings with senior Pakistani officials on Thursday and Friday and discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

The Iranian official held separate meetings with Pakistani Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Additional Secretary Ministry for Foreign Affairs Muhammad Ijaz Shah and Convener of Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group in Pakistan’s National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar.

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost also accompanied the visiting official in the meetings.

Both sides during the meetings exchanged views on mutual cooperation and regional as well as global issues.

Seyed Rasoul Mousavi on the occasion expressed Iran’s readiness to enhance cooperation with Pakistan on trade, border security, expansion of border markets, easing travel facilities and parliamentary affairs.

It is pertinent to mention that the Iranian official had also paid an official visit to Pakistani city of Quetta in the month of May. During the visit he met with senior officials of Balochistan government, businessmen and tribal leaders.

