Four Iranian wrestlers advance to Bulgaria semi-finals

In 48 kg weight category, Amir Reza Deh Bozorgi defeated Ukraine, Russia and advanced to semi-final match to stand against Kazakhstan.

In 55 kg, Sajjad Abbas Pour, hit Armenia but he was overpowered by Russian rival and advanced to semi-finals.

Hojjat Rezaei in 65 kg, overshined Moldova, Sweden and entered quarter-finals.

He then defeated Azerbaijan and advanced semi-final match to stand against Tajikistan.

In 80 kg weight category, Kamran Arqash defeated Turkey and Japan.

In quarter-finals, he hit Russia and advanced to semi-finals to compete with Ukraine.

Iranian wrestler, Shahrokh Mikaili overpowered Greece.

In quarter-finals, he defeated Japan and entered semi-finals.

The World Championships will be underway in Sofia until August 4.

