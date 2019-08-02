Iran: Sanctioning FM Zarif blatant negation of negotiation logic, diplomacy

Surprisingly and in a situation that international peace and security requires more opening of the diplomatic channels, the United States Department of the Treasury, following the Executive Order 13876 issued by President Trump has blacklisted Iranian Foreign Minister, the statement reads.

The JCPOA withdrawal policy and imposing sanctions beyond the UN Security Council’s enactments which has now targeted pragmatic diplomacy is now aimed at attacking the voice of a nation, it added.

The statement reiterated that sanctioning Zarif, an international actor, who has so far played major role in solving regional and international conflicts and preserving peace talks in Iraq, Tajikistan internal conflict, Karabakh, establishing various talks as regard Afghanistan since Bonn summit, maintaining cooperation with US Secretary Generals’ representatives in Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon and final his responsibility of Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are the vivid negation of diplomacy and negotiation logic by the United States.

In its statement, Iranian embassy expressed hope for media people, international law ideologists, international community, independent governments and the diplomats to understand this unsuitable approach and offer the solidarity for preserving global peace.

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, targeting the country's top spokesman and potentially hurting chances of diplomatic talks amid rising tensions between the two countries.

